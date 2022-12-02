Home States Tamil Nadu

397 deaths on railway tracks in Tiruppur in five years

Panchayat president of Mangalam village P Marudhachala Moorthi said, “One of the main reasons for these deaths is trespassing.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A total of 397 people were killed on the railway tracks in the past five years in Tiruppur district, according to official data. While 90 people were killed on tracks in 2018, 104 people died in 2019, 40 people died in 2020, 72 people were killed in 2021 and 91 people died up to November this year, on the railway tracks coming under Tiruppur railway limits, which is between Podanur (Coimbatore) and Perundurai (Erode) for a distance of 59 km and passes through 12 villages in the district.

Panchayat president of Mangalam village P Marudhachala Moorthi said, “One of the main reasons for these deaths is trespassing. There is a 1-km long bridge over the tracks which connects Mangalam and Vanjipalayam, but as the bridge is high, many people, especially elderly people and women carrying babies, opt to walk under the bridge on the tracks, due to which many deaths take place. We have requested the officials to construct a smaller bridge for the welfare of the people.” Vadugapalayam panchayat president  M Thangavel said,

“More than 300 families live on either side of the railway tracks which goes through our village. While motorists travel to Uthukuli to cross the tracks from Uthukuli station level-crossing, others have no other option but to cross the tracks by walking. We had submitted multiple petitions to construct a bridge to railway authorities, and even to MLAs, but we didn’t get any response.”

Deputy Superintendent of Government Railway Police K Yasmin said, “We have identified three spots in the Tiruppur division - Vanjipalayam, Uthukuli, and Tiruppur second gate (Tiruppur city) as the hot spots of fatalities due to trespassing tracks.

We have recommended that senior officials construct overbridges or subways in these areas. But, we found after studying these fatalities that most of the victims were in a hurry while crossing the tracks. We will be installing sign boards in these locations and will conduct awareness drives.”

