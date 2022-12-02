Bus-lorry crash near Chennai kills 2, injures 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two died and nine more sustained injuries in a bus-lorry collision at a village near Padur on Thursday evening.

The Uthiramerur police said the lorry, coming from a nearby quarry, allegedly rammed into an MTC bus bound for Kancheepuram from Padur around 4.15 pm. All the injured, including the three-year-old girl, were under treatment at the government Chengalpattu hospital.

The deceased were identified as A Radhi (30) and Punitha (51). Punitha was a nurse at a primary health centre in Padur. The three-year-old (Radhi’s daughter) was in critical condition. Upon witnessing the crash, passersby rescued the injured and sent them to the government Chengalpattu hospital. The police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem examination.

