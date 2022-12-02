Buy Pongal goods only from TN farmers: PIL

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government on a PIL filed to direct the government to purchase agricultural products and grocery items for Pongal gift hamper only from Tamil Nadu farmers instead of neighbouring states.

Secretary of Thanjai Maavatta Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association, S Vimal Nathan of Thanjavur, stated in the petition that the TN government has been distributing Pongal gifts to ration cardholders every year. For the upcoming Pongal too, the government recently announced that a Pongal gift hamper containing free sarees, dhotis, and 20 grocery items, including rice, jaggery, cashew, dal, ghee, spices, wheat, salt, etc. along with a yellow cloth bag would be distributed through fair price shops, he added.

However, he alleged that every year for the said gift hamper, most of the products are procured from other states, leading to a collection of commission through intermediaries, purchase of low-quality products, and misappropriation of funds. This spoils the image of the government and leaves the people dissatisfied, he added.

Stating that if the grocery products are procured directly from the Tamil Nadu farmers at a fair price, it would be beneficial to the farmers and also prevent corruption in the procedure, he sought the above direction from the court. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the departments of Food and Consumer Protection, Civil Supplies, and Agriculture among others, and adjourned the case to December 7.

