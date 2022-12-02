Home States Tamil Nadu

Harur sugar mill in Dharmapuri to start sugarcane crushing from Dec 5

R Kaliyappan, a farmer from Harur, said, “This year, the cultivation season began early due to the surplus rains the district has been receiving since June.

Published: 02nd December 2022 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sugarcanes are important while celebrating the festival and are considered to be a mark of a good harvest.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  The Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugar mill in Harur in Dharmapuri has decided to begin the crushing process on December 5. Over 10,500 acres of sugarcane cultivation have been registered for crushing this year and mill authorities predict that farmers will bring 3.95 lakh tonnes of sugarcane for crushing.

This mill is one among the two state-run sugar mills in the district and 40,500 farmers and over 9,500 to 10,500 acres of sugarcane fields from parts of Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai are registered under the mill. Due to surplus rainfall received by the district, farmers in the area have been urging the administration to begin crushing and the crushing will begin from December 5.

R Kaliyappan, a farmer from Harur, said, “This year, the cultivation season began early due to the surplus rains the district has been receiving since June. Many farmers who had previously stopped cultivating sugarcane, restarted cultivation.But, due to repair works, crushing process was delayed.”

K S Ramadoss, a farmer from Harur, said, “We have been facing a severe labour shortage due to increase in cultivation area and high demand of labour. As of now, we have to spend Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per labour each day. By accounting for fertilizers, planting and maintenance cost for nearly nine months, we lose about Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre, which is at least 30 to 40% of the profits.” Ramadoss added, “Over the next few weeks labour charges will only increase.

Farmers unwilling to fork out high prices will face delays in cutting. This would lead to flowers blooming on the sugarcane, and the water content will be lost and the weight of the cane will reduce. Flowers have sprouted on sugarcanes in many areas around Harur.”

Rahamadullah Khan, MD of the Sugar mill, told TNIE, “A majority of the preparations are complete and the decision to open the mill on December 5 was done after consulting farmers from various associations. Usually, the mill opens by mid-December, but this year we are opening the mill early due to the large number of cultivators.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugar mill Dharmapuri sugarcane sugar crushing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp