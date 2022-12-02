Home States Tamil Nadu

HC issues notice to TN govt on plea to set up NIPER in Madurai

It was started by the Union government in Mohali in 1998 and later established in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raebareli.

Published: 02nd December 2022 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the union and state governments on a PIL seeking establishment of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Madurai district. The litigant R Manibharathi, an advocate from Madurai, said NIPER is the first national-level institute with a proclaimed objective of becoming a centre of excellence for advanced studies and research in pharmaceutical sciences. 

It was started by the Union government in Mohali in 1998 and later established in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raebareli. Though the Eighth Finance Commission, at a meeting in January 20, 2011, recommended setting up NIPER in Madurai and the TN government allotted 116 acres of land for it, the project has not been started, the litigant alleged.

This delay is affecting students of Tamil Nadu who aspire to study pharmaceutical sciences, and impedes the growth of pharma industry in the state, he added and sought the above direction. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice and adjourned the case by three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp