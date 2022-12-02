Home States Tamil Nadu

‘One hundred meetings for 100 years of K Anbazhagan’

The party decided to conduct a mega public event in north Chennai on December 18, which will see the participation of Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance leaders.

Published: 02nd December 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

CM and DMK president MK Stalin interacts with party general secretary Duraimurugan at the district secretaries’ meet in Chennai on Thursday

CM and DMK president MK Stalin interacts with party general secretary Duraimurugan at the district secretaries’ meet in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting of DMK district secretaries, during which they planned to conduct 100 public meetings on December 15 to mark the birth centenary of former minister and party general secretary Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan.

The party decided to conduct a mega public event in north Chennai on December 18, which will see the participation of Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance leaders. It also adopted a resolution to this effect. 

During his address, Stalin urged the cadre to work towards the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2024 and said that they should ensure that the DMK-led alliance wins all 40 seats in the Lok Sabha, including in Puducherry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister MK Stalin DMK Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp