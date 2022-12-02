‘One hundred meetings for 100 years of K Anbazhagan’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting of DMK district secretaries, during which they planned to conduct 100 public meetings on December 15 to mark the birth centenary of former minister and party general secretary Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan.

The party decided to conduct a mega public event in north Chennai on December 18, which will see the participation of Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance leaders. It also adopted a resolution to this effect.

During his address, Stalin urged the cadre to work towards the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2024 and said that they should ensure that the DMK-led alliance wins all 40 seats in the Lok Sabha, including in Puducherry.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting of DMK district secretaries, during which they planned to conduct 100 public meetings on December 15 to mark the birth centenary of former minister and party general secretary Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan. The party decided to conduct a mega public event in north Chennai on December 18, which will see the participation of Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance leaders. It also adopted a resolution to this effect. During his address, Stalin urged the cadre to work towards the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2024 and said that they should ensure that the DMK-led alliance wins all 40 seats in the Lok Sabha, including in Puducherry.