Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 2.3K cr allocated for crop insurance subsidy; Dec 31 enrollment deadline

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the state has allocated Rs 2,339 crore for crop insurance subsidy to help farmers in case of a natural disaster.

Published: 02nd December 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer getting his land ready for a bumper yield at Vayalur near Tiruchy

A farmer getting his land ready for a bumper yield at Vayalur near Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has requested farmers in the state to enrol under the crop insurance scheme, announced for Rabi crops, by the deadlines of December 15 and 31, 2022.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the state has allocated Rs 2,339 crore for crop insurance subsidy to help farmers in case of a natural disaster.

Farmers can register their crops at the nearest common service centres, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, or nationalised banks, by remitting 1.5% of the insurance premium.

In another statement, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department minister MRK Panneerselvam said that as of November 30, 81,919 tonnes of urea, 33,629 tonnes of DAP, 32,296 tonnes of potash and 1,59,049 tonnes of complex fertilisers are available for farmers to purchase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department Rabi crops MRK Panneerselvam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp