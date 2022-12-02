Rs 2.3K cr allocated for crop insurance subsidy; Dec 31 enrollment deadline

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has requested farmers in the state to enrol under the crop insurance scheme, announced for Rabi crops, by the deadlines of December 15 and 31, 2022.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the state has allocated Rs 2,339 crore for crop insurance subsidy to help farmers in case of a natural disaster.

Farmers can register their crops at the nearest common service centres, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, or nationalised banks, by remitting 1.5% of the insurance premium.

In another statement, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department minister MRK Panneerselvam said that as of November 30, 81,919 tonnes of urea, 33,629 tonnes of DAP, 32,296 tonnes of potash and 1,59,049 tonnes of complex fertilisers are available for farmers to purchase.

CHENNAI: The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has requested farmers in the state to enrol under the crop insurance scheme, announced for Rabi crops, by the deadlines of December 15 and 31, 2022. According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the state has allocated Rs 2,339 crore for crop insurance subsidy to help farmers in case of a natural disaster. Farmers can register their crops at the nearest common service centres, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, or nationalised banks, by remitting 1.5% of the insurance premium. In another statement, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department minister MRK Panneerselvam said that as of November 30, 81,919 tonnes of urea, 33,629 tonnes of DAP, 32,296 tonnes of potash and 1,59,049 tonnes of complex fertilisers are available for farmers to purchase.