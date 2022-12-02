Home States Tamil Nadu

SPIC supplies first batch of Bharat Urea under 'One Nation One Fertiliser' policy

Published: 02nd December 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  SPIC, a leading fertiliser manufacturer based in Tamil Nadu, released the first batch of fertilisers under the 'One Nation One Fertiliser' policy on Thursday. The SPIC's Whole Time Director Ramakrishnan flagged off the consignment.

"SPIC has become the first company to begin supplying urea under the Union government initiative and the first company to supply indigenously manufactured urea from Tamil Nadu, termed as 'Bharat Urea', which is supplied in a multi-coloured logo as prescribed by the department of fertilisers.

The bags, with the new design, will carry information about the production cost, and maximum selling price which includes taxes and subsidies offered by the government. As per policy, Bharat Urea will continue to have the same quality for the nourishment of crops with nitrogen," read a press statement. SPIC, founded in 1969, serves the Indian farmer’s agri-productivity needs with scientific rigour and environment-friendly products. One of India’s first petrochemical companies with a focus on fertilisers, which is amongst the most recalled agri-brands in rural India, trusted by Indian farmers, it added.

