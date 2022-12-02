Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil talent search exam results out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The school education department on Thursday released results of Tamil Talent Search exam, under which TN government will provide Rs 1,500 a month to 1,500 students for two years. The scheme was announced by Tamil development department in its budget last year to encourage more students to learn Tamil literature.

The students can view the results on www.dge.tn.gov.in. A list containing the names of the 1,500 qualified students have also been uploaded. This includes 967 government, 123 government-aided and 410 private school students. 

About his meeting with consulate generals to discuss the international book fair, slated for January, he said: “18 of the 26 consulate generals participated. We told them that separate pavilion will be provided for each participating country. A global translation fund will also be provided to translate Tamil books into other languages. It will be a platform of knowledge exchange. A one-day conference will also be held in Anna Centenary Library.”

