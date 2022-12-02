Trust collects Rs 700 from widows, PwDs in the pretext of ‘central govt financial aid’ in TN

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A trust functioning in Kelamangalam has allegedly collected Rs 700 each from 30 persons, including destitute women and disabled people, in Gundalam and Kachuvadi villages under the pretext of arranging financial assistance under a central government scheme.

The victims told TNIE that a woman, identified as Kanagavall of Idhayam Foundation Trust, approached them on Wednesday, along with a PwD claiming that the trust had arranged financial assistance for him. The man, identified as K Madeva, showed them a photocopy of what is believed to be an FD receipt for ` 25,000 in his name. As per the document, he would get Rs 31,493 in three years.

S Madhesh, resident of Gundalam, said, “People were asked to pay Rs 700 as initial amount. They have to pay another Rs 2, 000 followings which the applicant will receive Rs 30,000.” “Gujji Bai, a visually impaired woman and Vennila Bai, a widow, said the Kanagavalli collected Rs 700 from them along with two photos, photocopies of ration card, Aadhaar card,” he added.

As news spread, VAOs Madevan of Kaarandapalli and Suganthan of Balathotanapalli informed Thalli police and also warned people that it could be a scam. When contacted, Kanagavalli could not recall the unio government’s scheme but admitted that she had collected money from the people and did not issue receipt. Further, the woman said she had collected money based on instruction from the trust management.

When questioned further, Kanagavalli refused to give the contact numbers of the trust. The photocopy shown by Madeva says the trust has two offices - one near Palacode in Dharmapuri and another at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri. But source in revenue department said they could not locate the address.

Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said he would enquire the issue.

District differently- abled welfare department officer ( in- charge) B Senbagavalli said people can visit her office in Collectorate to know about government’s schemes for the differently abled. Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) state general secretary S Namburajan said his team will hold inquiries with the villagers.

