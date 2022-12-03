Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 3 girl writes to CM for reallocation of temple land for school

The student, T Aarathana, said around 240 students of the primary school and a government higher secondary school are forced to study in bicycle stand, public library and Grama Sevai Maiyam.

Published: 03rd December 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Exams; letters; complaints

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Seeking the allocation of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department's land to be leased for Vinaitheerthanadarpatti panchayat union primary school expansion, a Class 3 girl wrote a letter to Stalin on Friday. The student, T Aarathana, said around 240 students of the primary school and a government higher secondary school are forced to study in bicycle stand, public library and Grama Sevai Maiyam.

"Both the schools function in the same campus and lack sufficient classrooms, playgrounds and even toilets. Though I want to continue in the government school till plus two, my father told me that he will admit me to a private school in Class 5 citing classroom shortage as the reason.

I heard my parents speak among them that the Thirumalaikovil land can be given to these schools for the construction of new classrooms. When I asked about this, they said that it would be possible if the Chief Minister would consider it. Please give us that land. I will meet you in person during your visit to Tenkasi," the letter read.

Earlier, the parents of the school had submitted several petitions to the district collector, HR & CE and school education department officials urging for the relocation of the 4.76 acre Thirumalaikovil land for the construction of the classrooms. They had also petitioned Minister Sekar Babu in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Stalin Class 3 girl letter
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp