Class 3 girl writes to CM for reallocation of temple land for school

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Seeking the allocation of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department's land to be leased for Vinaitheerthanadarpatti panchayat union primary school expansion, a Class 3 girl wrote a letter to Stalin on Friday. The student, T Aarathana, said around 240 students of the primary school and a government higher secondary school are forced to study in bicycle stand, public library and Grama Sevai Maiyam.

"Both the schools function in the same campus and lack sufficient classrooms, playgrounds and even toilets. Though I want to continue in the government school till plus two, my father told me that he will admit me to a private school in Class 5 citing classroom shortage as the reason.

I heard my parents speak among them that the Thirumalaikovil land can be given to these schools for the construction of new classrooms. When I asked about this, they said that it would be possible if the Chief Minister would consider it. Please give us that land. I will meet you in person during your visit to Tenkasi," the letter read.



Earlier, the parents of the school had submitted several petitions to the district collector, HR & CE and school education department officials urging for the relocation of the 4.76 acre Thirumalaikovil land for the construction of the classrooms. They had also petitioned Minister Sekar Babu in vain.

