Coimbatore collector’s order on Rs 10-fee/student for film sparks row

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A circular issued by the collector directing school HMs and college principals to collect Rs 10 a student for a short film screening stirred a row. Parents, activists and teachers condemn the move saying the move will help a private individual earn money.

The communication sent by Collector GS Sameeran, a copy of which is available with TNIE, directs headmasters and college principals to screen the short film ‘Kulanthaigalin Nalai Namathe after collecting Rs 10 from each student. The proceeds would be given to A Srinivasan, a children’s film organiser here. The screening will take place till March 2023.

A parent, K Murugadoss at Venkittapuram, condemned the move. “How does the district administration allow a private individual to collect money for CM’s public relief fund? We do not consider Rs 10 as a huge fee. But if a thousand children see the short film at a school, they earn Rs 10,000 within one hour. If they screen this film over 2,000 schools in the district, they will earn Rs 60 lakh in Coimbatore,” he alleged.

Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association, general secretary R Ramkumar, said, “Many students in rural parts are coming to schools without a pencil, scale, etc. Besides, some students are coming to school for noon meals. If the administration cares about the students, it can screen the film free of cost.”

Pointing out that the school education department is already screening children movies every month at free of cost, R Shanthi, a middle school headmistress in Coimbatore, said, “This order is an unwanted one. Allowing private players to screen film will disrupt the teaching process.”

When contacted, A Srinivasan told TNIE, “We obtained permission from the state to screen the films. In 2018 also, we screened short films at many schools. We contributed Rs 1.5 lakh to CM’s Public relief fund.” He added, we are not forcing principals or headmasters to screen the movie.”

Higher education department sources said the film was screened for 600 students at a government college in Coimbatore on Thursday. “Screening a children’s film for college students is unnecessary, that too during semester exam time,” professors opined.

CEO R Boopathi said, “Screening of the movie is not compulsory in government schools. Interested headmasters can screen the film.” Child activist, R Sathyapriya said, “When they screen the movie at schools, students who can afford to pay Rs 10 will see it, while others will not; it will create an inferiority complex. This is a type of discrimination.”

When asked, the collector said he would look into the issue.

