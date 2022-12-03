Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore collector’s order on Rs 10-fee/student for film sparks row

The proceeds would be given to A Srinivasan, a children’s film organiser here. The screening will take place till March 2023.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Collector Dr GS Sameeran

Coimbatore Collector Dr GS Sameeran

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A circular issued by the collector directing school HMs and college principals to collect Rs 10 a student for a short film screening stirred a row. Parents, activists and teachers condemn the move saying the move will help a private individual earn money.

The communication sent by Collector GS Sameeran, a copy of which is available with TNIE, directs headmasters and college principals to screen the short film ‘Kulanthaigalin Nalai Namathe after collecting Rs 10 from each student. The proceeds would be given to A Srinivasan, a children’s film organiser here. The screening will take place till March 2023.

A parent, K Murugadoss at Venkittapuram, condemned the move. “How does the district administration allow a private individual to collect money for CM’s public relief fund?  We do not consider Rs 10 as a huge fee. But if a thousand children see the short film at a school, they earn Rs 10,000 within one hour. If they screen this film over 2,000 schools in the district, they will earn Rs 60 lakh in Coimbatore,” he alleged.

Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association, general secretary R Ramkumar, said, “Many students in rural parts are coming to schools without a pencil, scale, etc. Besides, some students are coming to school for noon meals. If the administration cares about the students, it can screen the film free of cost.”

Pointing out that the school education department is already screening children movies every month at free of cost, R Shanthi, a middle school headmistress in Coimbatore,  said, “This order is an unwanted one. Allowing private players to screen film will disrupt the teaching process.”

When contacted, A Srinivasan told TNIE, “We obtained permission from the state to screen the films. In 2018 also, we screened short films at many schools. We contributed Rs 1.5 lakh to CM’s Public relief fund.” He added, we are not forcing principals or headmasters to screen the movie.”

Higher education department sources said the film was screened for 600 students at a government college in Coimbatore on Thursday. “Screening a children’s film for college students is unnecessary, that too during semester exam time,” professors opined.

CEO R Boopathi said, “Screening of the movie is not compulsory in government schools. Interested headmasters can screen the film.” Child activist, R Sathyapriya said, “When they screen the movie at schools, students who can afford to pay Rs 10 will see it, while others will not; it will create an inferiority complex. This is a type of discrimination.” 

When asked, the collector said he would look into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp