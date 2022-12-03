Home States Tamil Nadu

Councillors say resolution draft not given on time

“As per rules, councillors must receive the subject and resolution copy three days ahead of the council meeting. But we are receiving it on the night before the meeting.

Published: 03rd December 2022 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation workers clean a bus stand

Image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo| EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A majority of the 100 councillors of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation expressed disappointment at the arrangements made for the council meetings, and urged the commissioner to change the council secretary.

“As per rules, councillors must receive the subject and resolution copy three days ahead of the council meeting. But we are receiving it on the night before the meeting. How will a councillor be able to read and understand the subject and debate or discuss it in the meeting?” questioned ward 12 councillor V Ramamoorthy.

Further, many councillors said there are many mistakes in the resolution. Speaking to The New Indian Express, CCMC commissioner M Prathap said “We are ensuring the subject files and resolution copies are reaching the councillors beforehand and days before the monthly council meeting. Some of the councillors have been exaggerating the delays. From the next meeting, we shall send them a digital copy and receive their acknowledgement after providing the files.” he added.

Apart from this, councillors complained about inadequate ventilation in the council hall and the low position of microphones on the tables. It may be recalled that Victoria Hall has been renovated at a cost of Rs 1  crore.

Palanisamy (a) Siravai Siva P, ward 11 councillor said, “We cannot be bending always to reach the microphone while speaking. If we stand and speak, no one can hear as the microphone is not audible to everyone in the hall. Either increase the height of the microphones or replace them. Despite pointing out the issue on several occasions, no action has been taken.” Prathap said there is no issue with the microphones.

