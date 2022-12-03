EPS, OPS urge govt to drop plan for Annur industrial park 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the state to drop its proposal regarding Annur industrial park. Speaking at a hunger strike organised by the AIADMK on Friday to condemn the government for increasing electricity charges, property tax, and the bad condition of roads, Palaniswami cited the recent farmers’ protests in the region and said such projects should be implemented in arid regions instead of agricultural lands.

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, too, condemned the DMK government’s move. Referring to the Vellore integrated bus stand issue, Palaniswami said, “Our government completed 50% of the work. After coming to power, the DMK government crippled it. There is no development in airport expansion project and western ring road project, which were brought by the AIADMK.”

“The DMK rule is an example of how a government should not function. CM Stalin has no right to criticise our ruling as his family is running the government. The DMK government is inaugurating the projects announced by us. Law and order in the state has deteriorated in the last 18 months,” he said.

He further said the AIADMK would stage protest in all town panchayats on December 9, all union panchayats on December 12 and in municipalities and corporations in the state on December 13, to highlight the failures of the government. Former minister SP Velumani, and MLAs participated in the protest that was staged at Sivananda Colony.

