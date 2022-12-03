Home States Tamil Nadu

Ki Ra's memorial comes to life in Kovilpatti

Ki Ra was born in Thoothukudi's Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti on September 16, 1922, and died on May 17, 2021.

Published: 03rd December 2022 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ki Rajanarayanan

Legendary 'Karisal' writer Ki Rajanarayanan, also known as Ki Ra. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a memorial for legendary "Karisal" writer Ki Ra at Kovilpatti on Friday through videoconferencing from Chennai in the presence of Information Minister M P Saminathan, parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, among others.

The memorial for Ki Rajanarayanan, also known as Ki Ra, was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore over a 200 sqmt area in Kovilpatti on behalf of the Tamil development and information department. It comprises a life-size statue of the writer, a library, an admin office, a digital library and an exhibition hall. Ki Ra's cot, wooden chair, and desk have also been displayed at the memorial, besides steps are being taken to stock all his books in the library as well as in the digital library.

In memory of Ki Ra, the State government had earlier revamped his alma mater Idaiseval panchayat union middle school at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, using materials such as limestone, river sand, karupatti, kadukkai and egg mix, so as not to alter its archaic grandeur and the Chief Minister inaugurated revamped school on October 11.

Ki Ra was born in Thoothukudi's Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti on September 16, 1922, and died on May 17, 2021. He was the face of the Kovilpatti Karisal Kattu literature for over half a century, as his short stories, rural folklore tales, novels and articles highlighted the culture and livelihood of the people belonging to the Karisal region. The word 'Karisal' refers to the black soil region in the south-central part of Tamil Nadu. He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi for his work on "Goballapurathu Makkal" in 1991, and was a recipient of several famous awards.

During the memorial inauguration on Friday, social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan, MLA Markandeyan, collector Dr K Senthil Raj and other officials were present at the site. "This is the first time that a Tamil Nadu government has constructed a memorial to honour a writer. As Kovilpatti has been home to several famous writers and Sahitya Akademi award recipients, district-level book fairs will be organised here in the coming years," Geetha Jeevan told press persons on the occasion.

Welcoming the State government's efforts to honour the writer, Ki Ra's granddaughter Amsa said dedicating a memorial for a writer is a milestone for the literary world. "The memorial has been designed excellently. During the rule of kings, poets were honoured with gifts. With the government now dedicating a memorial for a writer, it takes the legacy of Tamil literature one step forward," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister MK Stalin writer Ki Ra Kovilpatti K Rajanarayanan memorial
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp