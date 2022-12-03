Home States Tamil Nadu

RTOs issued 2.34 lakh documents via contactless service

Till November 20, 2.34 lakh transport documents have been issued without applicants having to visit Regional Transport Office (RTOs), showed official data from the department.

By B Anbuselvan
CHENNAI: While the union ministry of road transport and highways amended the Central Motor Vehicle Act, enabling contactless service for 58 transport-related documents, TN transport department allowed the facility only for six services.

Introduction of services
On April 12, contactless service was introduced for availing of learner’s license (LLR), renewal of driving licence and change of address on driving licence online (https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/) through Aadhaar authentication. Till November 20, 2.22 lakh LLRs were issued online. This apart, 5,185 driving licences were renewed and address change was carried out on 2,224 more.

On November 1, three more services hypothecation addition in registration of certificate (RC), surrender of a class of vehicle from licence and transfer of ownership of vehicles were brought under contactless services. Till November 20, the department issues 44 documents under these services.

A section of motorists said despite Aadhaar authentication, RTO officers demanded that they submit a hard copy of documents in person. “When I applied for LLR, I was asked to submit a copy of documents in person at Ambattur Regional Transport Office despite clearing the online test. Officials say the exercise was only to prevent malpractice and capture of correct data on LLR. This, however, defeated the purpose of Aadhaar authentication,” S Krishna Balaji of Padi. 

When TNIE visited the few RTOs, motorists demanded that more services be enabled for contactless service. Transport officials said amendments to the CMV Act was merely an enabling provision. “We will simplify procedures at RTOs after studying various factors. Efforts are on to end the tout menace at RTOs,” said an officer.

Contactless service from April 12 till November 20 

  •  LLR  - 2.26 lakhs
  •  Renewal of DL - 5,185 
  •  Change of Address in DL - 2,224
  •  Hypothecation addition in RC - 13
  •  Surrender of a class of vehicle in DL - 3
  •  Transfer of ownership - 28 
  •  Total - 2,34,016
