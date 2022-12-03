Home States Tamil Nadu

Tear down posters of ministers on lion statue on Thennur road: Residents

Residents pointed to a poster of Minister K N Nehru pasted on the now-iconic statue, doubting the claims to have maintained the spot by the corporation.

Published: 03rd December 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Posters pasted at base of Lions’ statue on Thennur road in Tiruchy on Friday

Posters pasted at base of Lions’ statue on Thennur road in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The twin-lion statue erected on the median of Thennur road by the city corporation last year has already turned iconic. Commuters and passers-by, however, rue over its maintenance, warning against defacement and posters being pasted at its base.

Residents pointed to a poster of Minister K N Nehru pasted on the now-iconic statue, doubting the claims to have maintained the spot by the corporation. KN Manohar, a resident of Thennur, said, "If they are conducting drives to remove posters put on public properties, why are they avoiding these posters at a prime location in the city?

Most of the top corporation officials including the Commissioner are staying near this area. Therefore, it is unclear how they missed the defacing done at such a major location in the city," said KN Manohar, a resident of Thennur. The drive to tear down defacement of public properties by pasting posters drew flak as several residents said the fund allotted was oozed out at locations, not of priority. S Suganya, a resident of Anna Nagar, said,

"The corporation should warn political parties against putting up posters on public properties as a first step to stop the menace. It is unlikely for ground-level workers to remove a minister's poster. Posters are spotted even at the electricity pylons in Anna Nagar." Meanwhile, senior corporation officials assured of action. "We will direct our workers to remove the posters," a senior official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
twin-lion statue Thennur
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp