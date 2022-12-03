Tear down posters of ministers on lion statue on Thennur road: Residents

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The twin-lion statue erected on the median of Thennur road by the city corporation last year has already turned iconic. Commuters and passers-by, however, rue over its maintenance, warning against defacement and posters being pasted at its base. Residents pointed to a poster of Minister K N Nehru pasted on the now-iconic statue, doubting the claims to have maintained the spot by the corporation. KN Manohar, a resident of Thennur, said, "If they are conducting drives to remove posters put on public properties, why are they avoiding these posters at a prime location in the city? Most of the top corporation officials including the Commissioner are staying near this area. Therefore, it is unclear how they missed the defacing done at such a major location in the city," said KN Manohar, a resident of Thennur. The drive to tear down defacement of public properties by pasting posters drew flak as several residents said the fund allotted was oozed out at locations, not of priority. S Suganya, a resident of Anna Nagar, said, "The corporation should warn political parties against putting up posters on public properties as a first step to stop the menace. It is unlikely for ground-level workers to remove a minister's poster. Posters are spotted even at the electricity pylons in Anna Nagar." Meanwhile, senior corporation officials assured of action. "We will direct our workers to remove the posters," a senior official said.