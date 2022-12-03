Home States Tamil Nadu

Two more nabbed in Arupukottai double murder case from Madurai

Recently, the five persons came out on bail, and before long, Selvam and his relative Rathinavel Pandian were found dead on a road.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two of the five suspects in the Arupukottai double murder case -- Ajith Kumar (28) and Sundaram (21) from Madurai -- were nabbed near Kalkurichi Junction on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody the next day. The three other suspects had earlier surrendered at a Madurai court.

Sources said the five suspects, Suryaprakash, Jayaprakash, Mukesh Kumar, Ajith Kumar, and Sundaram, were arrested on charges of murdering Sabari and Rathinavel Pandian of Udaiyanampatti, to avenge the murder of Rakkammal, the mother of Suryaprakash and Jayaprakash.

Rakkammal, who resided in Udaiyanampatti, was murdered a few years ago allegedly by her sister's daughter's husband Moorthi as he believed that Rakkammal was trying to create issues in his marriage. Subsequently, Moorthi, his brothers Selvam and Sabari, and their parents were arrested in connection with the crime.

Recently, the five persons came out on bail, and before long, Selvam and his relative Rathinavel Pandian were found dead on a road. The next day itself, Rakkammal's sons, Suryaprakash and Jayaprakash along with their friend Mukesh Kumar surrendered at a Madurai court and confessed to the crime.

On Wednesday, Suryaprakash's friends Ajith and Sundaram were also arrested by the police in connection with the murders. The vehicle on which they were travelling was also seized.

