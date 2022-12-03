Woman, four friends nabbed over video editor's murder

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Kodaikanal police arrested a woman and four of her friends on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old video editor. The deceased, A Suriya, hailed from Sakthinagar in the Tenkasi district. When he was employed in Chennai earlier, he was in a relationship with Swetha alias Caroline, who resided in the Kottivakkam area of Chennai. However, they separated later awomand Suriya moved to the Kalkuli area in Kodaikanal.



On Thursday, Swetha reached Suriya's house and an argument ensued. Following this, Swetha phoned four of her male friends and they beat up Suriya. The 30-year-old sustained grievous injuries and doctors at the government hospital in Kodaikanal declared him brought dead. The body was later sent to Dindigul GH for postmortem.



With the police registering a case of a suspicious death, Suriya's relatives staged a protest in front of GH demanding the police to register a murder case and arrest Swetha and her friends. Following a preliminary inquiry, police arrested Swetha, Gowtham, Akil, Chola and Subash on Thursday.

