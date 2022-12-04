All disabled may get to work from home in TN soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Tamil Nadu, employed in both private and public sectors, may soon get to work from their homes instead of travelling to their place of work as the state government is striving to create an enabling environment to usher in that opportunity.

As a prelude to this, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation is offering skill development training to disabled people by offering them free laptops with software under Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday while speaking at a function organised to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Chennai.

Expert committees and high-level committees have been formed for government and private organisations to identify employment opportunities suitable for disabled people. These committees would make recommendations to the government for providing jobs in which disabled persons can work without depending on others at their workplace, Stalin said.

The CM also said the monthly pension of Rs 1,000 is given to 4,39,315 disabled people, including persons with visual impairment, would be hiked to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2023. This would cost an additional expenditure of Rs 263.58 crore per year to the government. The CM also honoured organisations and individuals working for the welfare of the disabled by presenting them with awards at the event.

"This government which has social justice as its foundation will continue to be a government for all sections of the society, particularly those from the marginalised sections, and will plan for them," Stalin said. The CM also recalled the services of Amar Seva Sangam founder Ramakrishnan and others who have been working for the welfare of the disabled and how Mariappan and Jerlin Anika have been excelling in sports, overcoming their disabilities.

The CM presented awards to social worker Jayanthi Udhayakumar of Mayiladuthurai district, Integrated Action Trust (INTACT) of Tiruchy, M Kavitha, a teacher of Lucy Crescentia Special School and Industrial Training Centre, V James Albert, teacher of CSI Higher Secondary School for the Deaf in Mylapore, and G Margaret, teacher of Sirumalar Higher Secondary School for Visually Impaired, for their excellent contribution to the welfare of disabled persons.

A physically challenged youth displays his weaving skills at an expo in

Chennai on Saturday | P Jawahar

Amar Seva Sangam’s Sulochana Gardens in Tenkasi district and the Spastics Society of Tiruchy were among the organisations that were awarded for their yeoman service to disabled people. Individuals and organisations who won the award were presented with a gold medal and a citation.

The CM also presented laptops to five disabled people to help them enhance their employability skills. At least 100 disabled people would be offered this training. The CM also presented prizes to winners of sports competitions and cultural events.

Higher education minister K Ponmudy, social welfare minister B Geetha Jeevan, health minister M Subramanian, HR&CE minister P K Sekar Babu, labour welfare minister CV Ganesan, and senior officials were present.

