Be sensitive to needs of persons with disabilities, governor tells people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greeting those with disabilities on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Governor RN Ravi on Saturday appealed to everyone to be sensitive towards the needs and aspirations of Divyang brothers and sisters and support measures to create opportunities for them. In his message, the governor said Divyang brothers and sisters, with their courage and determination, overcame their limitations, excelled in various fields and made remarkable contributions to society. The resilience and fortitude with which they faced challenges were a true inspiration for others.