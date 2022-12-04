Home States Tamil Nadu

Be sensitive to needs of persons with disabilities, governor tells people

The resilience and fortitude with which they faced challenges were a true inspiration for others.

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, 'Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu' held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greeting those with disabilities on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Governor RN Ravi on Saturday appealed to everyone to be sensitive towards the needs and aspirations of Divyang brothers and sisters and support measures to create opportunities for them.

In his message, the governor said Divyang brothers and sisters, with their courage and determination, overcame their limitations, excelled in various fields and made remarkable contributions to society. The resilience and fortitude with which they faced challenges were a true inspiration for others.

