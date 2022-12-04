Multi-level parking & food court at Chennai airport to open today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The multi-level car parking (MLCP) at the Chennai International airport will be opened for public use on Sunday. Airport director Dr Sharad Kumar said that a proper inauguration of the six-storey building will take place at a later date.

“Meenambakkam Realty has already signed agreements with various brands. The food courts will be put into operation first. The multiplex, retail shops, children’s engagement zones and restaurants would be opened the next 15 to 30 days. There will be exclusive retail area in the MLCP east block, which is getting added in a phased manner, while food courts are present in east and west blocks,” an airport spokesman said.

The facility, flanking the airport metro station as east and west block, can accommodate 2,150 cars and 400 two-wheelers. Drop points are available for disabled persons. Designated spots have been assigned for taxis including Ola and Uber on the west block ground floor and first floor of east block.

Electric vehicle owners can avail charging stations - three in the west block and two in the east block ground floor. Passengers will have direct access to the terminals at departure and arrival levels through the pedestrian pathways and sky bridges.

