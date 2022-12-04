Murder case accused assigned community service for 15 days

MADURAI: The third additional district judge of Madurai J Radhika has ordered a murder case accused Sanjai alias Vellai Sanjai to work at the Rojavanam senior citizens care and protection centre in Uthankudi from December 2 to December 16 for two hours each day, said the superintendent of police (SP), R Shiva Prasad, on Saturday. The SP said Sanjai was an accused in a 2021 murder case within the Othakadai police station limits. He was arrested and later released on bail.
The case is being heard by the court. In this situation, the district police had filed an appeal to cancel the bail granted to Sanjay by highlighting many pending cases against him. Judge Radhika, who heard it, passed an order on December 1 sustaining the bail order but imposed a condition that Sanjai should carry out work which is assigned to him by the director of the above centre in Uthangudi for two hours every day for fifteen days, the SP said.
Recalling the murder case pending against him, a police officer said Sanjai was one of the persons accused of murdering M Ramakrishnan (38) of Kathakinaru in Madurai district on November 3, 2021. He was lodged in prison and later came out on conditional bail. However, he got involved in another attempt to murder case during the bail period. So, the police moved to court with the present appeal to cancel his bail.
