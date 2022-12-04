New service road to curb accidents on Tiruchy Road flyover

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the state highways department extending the Sungam Bypass road on one side from Valankulam for a cost of Rs 12 crore, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is planning to lay a new service road from Sivaram Nagar to Shanmuga Nagar near the lake to reduce accidents on the road.

The highways department will lay a service road of 500 metres from Sungam junction to Sivaram Nagar via the Nehru Park and it has requested the CCMC to pave a service road from Sivaram Nagar to Shanmuga Nagar via Pari Nagar in order to avoid frequent mishaps. The civic body has accepted the proposal and will begin the works soon.

According to sources, the civic body has removed a majority of the encroachments on the Nehru Park to Sivaram Nagar stretch on ward 65 of the central zone for the construction of the road. “Eviction of four houses are pending and once it is done, the remaining encroachments will be removed and the works can begin,” they added.

A CCMC official told The New Indian Express, “A service road will be paved by the civic body from Sivaram Nagar and will end near the KTM showroom on the Sungam Bypass at the cost of Rs 52 lakh. This road will help prevent accidents for vehicles on the Tiruchy Road flyover.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “While the first half of the road starting from Sungam is set to be paved by the highways department officials, the remaining 500-odd metres of the road will be paved by us based on their request.”

