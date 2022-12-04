New system may bring heavy rain to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Saturday said a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal and move towards north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast next week. Rains would increase from December 7.

Heavy rains warning was issued to Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts for December 7. Met officials said a cyclonic circulation was likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea on December 4. Under its influence, a low-pressure area was likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by December 5.

It is likely to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal by December 7. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestward and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north TN-Puducherry coasts and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning.

The northeast monsoon so far this year has been deficient after a promising start. Most of TN, except for southern districts, is witnessing a prolonged dry spell. Overall, TN, between October 1 to December 3, has received 347.9mm of rainfall as against 366.6 mm, which is 5% deficit. Experts said the upcoming weather system would make or break this year’s monsoon. It would decide whether TN would receive normal to excess rainfall or deficit rainfall.

So far, 23 districts received deficit rainfall in the range of 1% to 44%. Thirteen districts received excess rainfall in the range of 7% to 61%. Tiruvarur district received the lowest rainfall, while Erode received the highest, as per met department data. The neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal met subdivisions also received deficit rainfall of 17% and 27% respectively.

For the next three days, light to moderate rainfall has been forecast in TN with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. In Chennai, skies are likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

