Home States Tamil Nadu

Selakarachal librarian receives award for best librarian in Coimbatore dist

The Grade-III librarian, V Senthilkumar, received the best librarian award of the district from school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Chennai on Saturday.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

49-year-old librarian, Senthilkumar who bagged the best librarian award.

49-year-old librarian, Senthilkumar who bagged the best librarian award.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 49-year-old librarian from Selakarachal branch in Coimbatore has bagged the best librarian award in the district from the Directorate of Public Libraries for his contribution to the library’s development. The Grade-III librarian, V Senthilkumar, received the best librarian award of the district from school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Chennai on Saturday. He has upgraded the library by introducing facilities like a digital library, and library stock room, among others at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, which he collected as aid from private parties.

Talking to TNIE, Senthilkumar, who is working in the library since 2007, said, “After my recommendation, this library was converted into a branch library in 2013. I conducted various awareness campaigns regarding the importance of reading, following which the reader base of the library increased from 500 to 2,000. The library has 18,000 books as of now and the digital library helps a lot of school and college students with their research,” he said.

“There is no full-time library in Sulthanpet block and I will try to make this the first full-time library in the area. As it is a branch library, readers can use it in the morning and evening time only. If it is turned into a full-time library, they can use it from 8 am to 8 pm,” he added. He further said that he has plans to start free coaching classes in the library for students who wish to pursue competitive examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
best librarian award Coimbatore
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp