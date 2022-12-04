Shallot price increases to Rs 80 per kg in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With heavy rains affecting the yield, the prices of shallots increased in Dharmapuri and touched Rs 80 per kg in the retail market. Shallot is cultivated on more than 2360 acres primarily in Sogathur, Adhagapadi, Indur, Krishnapuram, Papparapatti and Nallampalli areas and is usually exported to markets in Chennai, Salem, Erode and other districts. This year, due to the surplus rainfall, many fields were affected and lost crops. Even stored shallots were damaged due to moisture, dipping the arrival of shallots in the markets. This has led to an increase in prices, said sources.

Commenting on the matter, K Selvam from Indur said, "Since early November the prices of shallots have been increasing. But this price hike has no benefit to farmers as it is due to yield loss. For six months, it has been raining continuously and this has caused a backlog of water in farms, rotting the shallots. Moreover, it is extremely difficult to protect the shallots from the rains, so stored shallots were also affected by the moisture."

Another farmer K Periyasamy from Dharmapuri said, "Most of the shallots brought to the markets are brought by private vendors for wholesale prices. At present, the shallot is sold between Rs 55 to Rs 65 per kg in private wholesale markets. In retail markets, it is sold between Rs 75 to Rs 80 per kg. However, the September and October, the same was sold for just Rs 30 to Rs 40."

Officials in the Agriculture Marketing department said, "It is a seasonal impact and the prices would gradually reduce. The rains have reduced in the past few weeks and hopefully, the situation will improve. At present, the shallots are sold between Rs 66 and Rs 70. in Ulavar Sandhai."

DHARMAPURI: With heavy rains affecting the yield, the prices of shallots increased in Dharmapuri and touched Rs 80 per kg in the retail market. Shallot is cultivated on more than 2360 acres primarily in Sogathur, Adhagapadi, Indur, Krishnapuram, Papparapatti and Nallampalli areas and is usually exported to markets in Chennai, Salem, Erode and other districts. This year, due to the surplus rainfall, many fields were affected and lost crops. Even stored shallots were damaged due to moisture, dipping the arrival of shallots in the markets. This has led to an increase in prices, said sources. Commenting on the matter, K Selvam from Indur said, "Since early November the prices of shallots have been increasing. But this price hike has no benefit to farmers as it is due to yield loss. For six months, it has been raining continuously and this has caused a backlog of water in farms, rotting the shallots. Moreover, it is extremely difficult to protect the shallots from the rains, so stored shallots were also affected by the moisture." Another farmer K Periyasamy from Dharmapuri said, "Most of the shallots brought to the markets are brought by private vendors for wholesale prices. At present, the shallot is sold between Rs 55 to Rs 65 per kg in private wholesale markets. In retail markets, it is sold between Rs 75 to Rs 80 per kg. However, the September and October, the same was sold for just Rs 30 to Rs 40." Officials in the Agriculture Marketing department said, "It is a seasonal impact and the prices would gradually reduce. The rains have reduced in the past few weeks and hopefully, the situation will improve. At present, the shallots are sold between Rs 66 and Rs 70. in Ulavar Sandhai."