Stunt master falls to death after rope snaps on film set

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old stunt master died on Saturday after he fell from a height of 20 feet on a film set near Vandalur allegedly after a rope attached to his body snapped. According to police, N Suresh was an assistant stunt choreographer in Kollywood with over three decades of experience. He is survived by his wife and children.

Suresh was assisting another lead stunt master in the shooting of the upcoming film Viduthalai by director Vetrimaaran. The movie has Soori in the lead role, with Vijay Sethupathi doing a cameo. The crew was shooting a stunt performance and a depiction of a railway accident. A set was built for the scene at Unamancheri near Vandalur in the city’s suburbs. Police said the location was a vast and isolated ground surrounded by forest.

The crew built rail tracks and shot the railway accident, wherein several train compartments were shown derailed. On Saturday morning, a few stunt performers, including Suresh, were tied to ropes attached to a huge crane. Sources said the scene required the men to run atop the collapsed train compartments perching on a temporarily built bridge.

Around 10 am, when Suresh made a jump, his rope snapped and he fell from a height of about 20 feet, police said. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed later. Another stunt performer was injured, said the police. The Otteri police registered a case and an investigation is on.

