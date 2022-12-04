Thoothukudi MP visits maize farms damaged by gusts

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday visited the maize farms that were damaged by gusts a few days ago at Villiseri village. According to the farmers, over 300 acres of maize crops in the flower-bearing stages got destroyed in heavy rain and gusts that lashed the village, causing a huge financial loss for them. The MP met the farmers along with social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan, collector Dr Senthil Raj, and Kovilpatti chairman Karunanidhi, and consoled the farmers. She has promised to take the necessary steps in this regard. Joint director Mohideen said the agriculture officers are surveying the area to analyse the extent of the damage. Former minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju, who also inspected the area, said the farmers incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 per acre due to the heavy downpour. The State government should compensate the farmers, he appealed.