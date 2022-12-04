Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi MP visits maize farms damaged by gusts

The MP met the farmers along with social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan, collector Dr Senthil Raj, and Kovilpatti chairman Karunanidhi, and consoled the farmers.

Published: 04th December 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi meeting the farmers along with social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan, collector Dr Senthil Raj, and Kovilpatti chairman Karunanidhi.

MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi meeting the farmers along with social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan, collector Dr Senthil Raj, and Kovilpatti chairman Karunanidhi.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday visited the maize farms that were damaged by gusts a few days ago at Villiseri village. According to the farmers, over 300 acres of maize crops in the flower-bearing stages got destroyed in heavy rain and gusts that lashed the village, causing a huge financial loss for them.

The MP met the farmers along with social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan, collector Dr Senthil Raj, and Kovilpatti chairman Karunanidhi, and consoled the farmers. She has promised to take the necessary steps in this regard. Joint director Mohideen said the agriculture officers are surveying the area to analyse the extent of the damage.

Former minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju, who also inspected the area, said the farmers incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 per acre due to the heavy downpour. The State government should compensate the farmers, he appealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi maize crops farmers
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp