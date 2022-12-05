Home States Tamil Nadu

1,500 TN edu dept staff not paid since October as their details not updated in HR software

Highlighting their plight, office staff associations will stage a protest in the city on Monday. 

Published: 05th December 2022 03:49 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  More than 1,500 office staff in the education offices across the state are yet to get salaries for October and November. A staff who works at District Education Office (primary section) in Pollachi told TNIE,

“After creating the new posts of District Educational Officer (DEO) for primary, secondary and private schools, office staffs such as assistant and junior assistant were transferred to the new offices in October. The details of office staff who were transferred to new offices have not been uploaded in the IFHRMS (Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System) software.

As salary is credited to us every month based on the IFHRMS software for the last two years, the school education department should have taken steps to upload new post details, staff details and office details in the software through the finance department.

Till now, the officer of the school education department has not taken any steps,” he alleged. A junior assistant, K  Alaguraj told TNIE, “I defaulted on the EMI for personal loan and house rent and had to borrow  Rs 10,000 from friends to meet family expenses.”

Highlighting their plight, office staff associations will stage a protest in the city on Monday.  Repeated attempts to reach school education commissioner K Nandakumar went in vain.

