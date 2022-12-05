Beautification drive spells relief for struggling artists in Tiruchy

Home States Tamil Nadu

Artist Jaykumar unleashes his creativity on a pillar of the TVS tollgate bridge in Tiruchy | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUHY:  The city corporation’s beautification drive has come as a relief for several artists whose livelihood has been deprived by technology taking over their assignments for advertisers and merchants. Some of them who are now engaged in giving bridges, subways and other public facilities a makeover as part of the drive even mention of receiving requests for beautifying their area too.

One such artist who is carrying out the beautification drive in the city, Jaykumar (42), said, “It is a great opportunity for us. Now there are only a few artists undertaking wall painting work. Some of us don't know any other work. I am glad that the corporation has created a platform permitting us to undertake beautification work. I also got many calls from locals appreciating my abstract art at Melapudur subway. Several residents also asked whether there are plans to undertake such works in their area as well.” Murugan (57), another artist, said,

“Earlier, there used to be about 30 artists in Tiruchy. Most of them used to undertake painting work in public places for various advertisers. But now, there may be about eight such artists. Many of them went to other cities in search of work. I am glad that I got an opportunity to undertake some work on EVR Road, Woraiyur and other areas.

The government should continue the effort and it is also a great platform for young artists. There is also a need for some scheme to support artists, especially seniors like us." Ravi (48), another artist, said, "I love to take up artwork but I was getting only a few as most advertising firms are now using flex banners and boards. So I was not doing such artwork for the past five years. Now I am part of the beautification drive and I got in through a contractor. I get about Rs 700 a day. More than the money it gives me so much satisfaction as I get an opportunity to do something that I love."

