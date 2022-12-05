DMK to take anti-Hindi war beyond Tamil Nadu

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To carry the DMK’s anti-Hindi-imposition ideology to neighbouring states, the DMK’s student wing is planning a conference and lectures in neighbouring states under the leadership of party youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The DMK’s student wing recently adopted a resolution to improve coordination among southern states by conducting conferences on the impact of Hindi imposition. This is the first time in three decades that the party is planning conferences in neighbouring states.

Explaining the reason for the proposed efforts, secretary of the wing CVMP Ezhilarasan told TNIE, “The right wing makes it look like only the DMK and Tamil Nadu oppose Hindi. But that’s not true. Various organisations in neighbouring states vehemently oppose Hindi imposition. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK has been opposing it, and hence, it drew media attention.”

He added that in the recent past the Congress opposed Hindi imposition in Karnataka when the Bengaluru Metro added Hindi to its name boards. “In Maharashtra, intensive protests were held to protect Marathi. Likewise, all states except those in the Hindi belt have witnessed protests against Hindi imposition. We want to unite all like-minded organisations to showcase our protest against the union government-sponsored Hindi imposition,” he said.

Ezhilarasan added that the proposed conferences will be held at the earliest. As for why such conferences are needed, DMK propaganda secretary T Sabapathy Mohan said, “The union government has been taking aggressive steps to replace English with Hindi. Hence, it is the right time to raise awareness among non-Hindi-speaking people about the possible impact of Hindi imposition.”

He added that union minister Amit Shah led a panel that recommended that the medium of study at IITs and other institutions run by the central government be Hindi.“If they implement this, students from non-Hindi-speaking states will be severely affected. Hence, we have to protect the rights of our students,” Mohan said, and added that it must be explained how various regional languages of states in the Hindi belt lost their glory through Hindi imposition.

