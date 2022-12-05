Dysfunctional signals trouble cops, motorists in Coimbatore

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Road users and traffic police personnel are put to hardship as traffic signals at various places in the city are not functioning properly. Some have been dysfunctional for the past two months.

According to official sources, a total of 54 signals have been installed across the city, of which ten are solar-powered and the rest are maintained with the help of NGO ‘Uyir’.

A traffic police constable, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “At least one traffic signal in each stretch in the city is dysfunctional. On Tiruchy road, the stretch between Town hall Five-Corner and Sindhamani junction near Ondipudur, which falls in the city limits, more than 12 junctions have proper traffic signal, out of which, less than 10 signals are functioning properly.

Hence, we are forced to work at signals round the clock. The situation is the same in most parts across the city. If they repair all the dysfunctional signals, it will reduce our workload. While the city needs more signals to control the traffic properly, even the existing ones are not functioning properly.” Further, most of the signals on Avinashi road and Pollachi road are not functioning properly due to flyover construction projects for more than a year and, in a few places, to ease the flyover construction, signals have been removed temporarily and traffic is being controlled manually by the traffic police. Officials have said that the signals will be restored after the completion of the flyover constructions.

Motorists alleged that even in the areas where no flyover construction work is being carried out, the signals are not working properly from the past few months, which become a cause of traffic jams.

According to the sources, few junctions, including Vincent road junction in Big Bazaar street, Lanka corner, CMCH junction, Sungam on Tiruchi road and Mani’s school junction on Bharathiar road, should be fixed immediately.

An official from district road safety committee said, “As per a recent survey, there are over 26 lakh vehicles in the city. Though the issue of fixing the traffic signals was discussed in the recent district road safety committee meeting which was held a month ago and police were instructed to fix the issues, it is being handled it in a lethargic manner.”

When asked about how many signals are dysfunctional in the city, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Police D Ashok Kumar refused to share information. City police commissioner V Balakrishnan said he will look into this issue and take action.

