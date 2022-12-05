Governor RN Ravi has power to examine bills, says Tamilisai on delay in approval

By Express News Service

TENKASI/THOOTHUKUDI: Responding to a question on why Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi does not clear bills passed by the government, but was quick to respond to the alleged security lapse during PM Modi’s visit, Telengana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said governors can have their own preferences on which they act.

“Governor RN Ravi could have thought the security lapse was the main issue. He has sought some clarification from a minister regarding the bill against online gambling. He may do the needful based on that. I cannot say why Ravi keeps some bills with him. As the Constitution has given governors the power to sign bills, they have the power to examine bills,” she said after attending a family function of BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport, Tamilisai said it is not good for state governments to demand withdrawal of governors, who are appointed by the president, for differences in opinion. Meanwhile, BJP state vice president Narayanan Thiruppathy demanded that the school education department probe the forcible delivery of cleaning supplies to government schools in Tenkasi district. He alleged that people are attempting to swindle the school grant with the support of a few people in the department. He also condemned the state government for not stopping garbage-laden vehicles from Kerala at the check-points.

