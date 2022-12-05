‘Grant local officials access to PM Kisan portal to solve farmers’ issues’

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The union government revoking localised access rights to PM Kisan web portal following an alleged scam in 2020 that enabled even ineligible farmers to receive financial assistance, has left officials puzzled over how to address the grievances of hundreds of farmers who are complaining of not having benefited from the scheme.

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, an eligible farmer will receive an annual financial aid of Rs 6,000 in three instalments. In Tiruchy alone, around 1,42,000 farmers benefited in 2021. The figure dipped to 1,25,000 in 2022, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department sources said. While clueless farmers approach officials to enquire about the halt in assistance, the latter express helplessness in addressing it.

An agriculture official in the district said, “Until 2019, taluk-level agriculture officers had access to the portal. The alleged scam was unearthed in TN in 2020 and subsequently the centre revoked taluk and district-level access to the portal. In a district, only the collector can view details with his special access.” Even the state has no power to add or remove a beneficiary, the official added.

On the possible causes of farmers suddenly being unable to access aid, a senior agriculture officer said it could be due to them not having completed the eKYC, if the land patta was registered in a different name, and if in the same family more than one member had enrolled for the scheme. He added that the only way out is to give access, verification, and approval rights to district-level officers.

TIRUCHY: The union government revoking localised access rights to PM Kisan web portal following an alleged scam in 2020 that enabled even ineligible farmers to receive financial assistance, has left officials puzzled over how to address the grievances of hundreds of farmers who are complaining of not having benefited from the scheme. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, an eligible farmer will receive an annual financial aid of Rs 6,000 in three instalments. In Tiruchy alone, around 1,42,000 farmers benefited in 2021. The figure dipped to 1,25,000 in 2022, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department sources said. While clueless farmers approach officials to enquire about the halt in assistance, the latter express helplessness in addressing it. An agriculture official in the district said, “Until 2019, taluk-level agriculture officers had access to the portal. The alleged scam was unearthed in TN in 2020 and subsequently the centre revoked taluk and district-level access to the portal. In a district, only the collector can view details with his special access.” Even the state has no power to add or remove a beneficiary, the official added. On the possible causes of farmers suddenly being unable to access aid, a senior agriculture officer said it could be due to them not having completed the eKYC, if the land patta was registered in a different name, and if in the same family more than one member had enrolled for the scheme. He added that the only way out is to give access, verification, and approval rights to district-level officers.