How can forward castes be called 'weaker sections': DMK approaches SC seeking review of EWS verdict

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party of Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a review of its verdict that upheld the 10% quota granted to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in jobs and admissions.

The quota was introduced by the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which had inserted Article 15(6) and 16(6) in the Constitution.

On November 7, 2022, a five-judge bench of the SC had upheld the amendment by a 3:2 majority.

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala had upheld the validity of the verdict. Former CJI UU Lalit and Justice SR Bhat had declared the 10% quota as “unconstitutional”.

The decision to file a review plea before the Supreme Court was taken pursuant to an all-party meeting convened by DMK President and Chief Minister of Tamilnadu MK Stalin. The plea has been settled by senior advocate P Wilson.

Seeking a review of the majority opinion that upheld the 103rd Constitution Amendment, the DMK, in the plea, had argued that the constitutional amendment does not justify why economic criteria alone were considered for providing such reservations.

The party has further stated that the impugned judgement (the judgement being challenged) lays down "a law that Parliament can bring any type of reservations for any category even to an extent of 100%, ignoring open competition by the Constitutional amendment and there shall be no bar in the Constitution for that."

“The 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019 has made a large section of advanced classes viz upper caste of population eligible for easy exclusive luxurious reservations. The Constitution has given them a mask to hide behind the misleading term “Economically weaker sections”. It’s a fact that they have not suffered social stigma nor been discriminated against the society or kept away from jobs or from the mainstream," the plea said.

"The constitutional amendment does not define the term “economically weaker sections”. The word “economically” appearing in the 103rd Constitutional Amendment cannot be disjunctively (meaning: separate) read in isolation without the word “weaker sections” to exclude reservations for SC/ST/OBCs (which is in conflict with Art 46) who are constitutionally recognised as weaker sections,” the plea stated.

It has also been stated in the review plea that the Supreme Court never examined how “forward castes” benefitting under the 103rd constitutional amendment can be called “weaker sections” merely because they are economically not sound when they have already enjoyed the government jobs and also acquired enough qualifications, generations after generations, and their families are bestowed with “cultural capital”.

“The impugned judgement approves exclusion and discrimination as it permits the poor from ST, SC & OBC to be excluded from the 10% reservation when they too are economically backwards and therefore it violates equality code,” the review plea further argued.

It was also stated that the state is undoing the equality brought about by Articles 15(4) & 16(4) by granting reservations to forward castes.

Contending that the verdict affects the 133 crore population, the party has sought for an open court hearing..

Earlier, Congress leader Dr Jaya Thakur had also approached SC seeking a review of its verdict that upheld the 10% quota granted to EWS in jobs and admissions.

NEW DELHI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party of Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a review of its verdict that upheld the 10% quota granted to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in jobs and admissions. The quota was introduced by the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which had inserted Article 15(6) and 16(6) in the Constitution. On November 7, 2022, a five-judge bench of the SC had upheld the amendment by a 3:2 majority. Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala had upheld the validity of the verdict. Former CJI UU Lalit and Justice SR Bhat had declared the 10% quota as “unconstitutional”. The decision to file a review plea before the Supreme Court was taken pursuant to an all-party meeting convened by DMK President and Chief Minister of Tamilnadu MK Stalin. The plea has been settled by senior advocate P Wilson. Seeking a review of the majority opinion that upheld the 103rd Constitution Amendment, the DMK, in the plea, had argued that the constitutional amendment does not justify why economic criteria alone were considered for providing such reservations. The party has further stated that the impugned judgement (the judgement being challenged) lays down "a law that Parliament can bring any type of reservations for any category even to an extent of 100%, ignoring open competition by the Constitutional amendment and there shall be no bar in the Constitution for that." “The 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019 has made a large section of advanced classes viz upper caste of population eligible for easy exclusive luxurious reservations. The Constitution has given them a mask to hide behind the misleading term “Economically weaker sections”. It’s a fact that they have not suffered social stigma nor been discriminated against the society or kept away from jobs or from the mainstream," the plea said. "The constitutional amendment does not define the term “economically weaker sections”. The word “economically” appearing in the 103rd Constitutional Amendment cannot be disjunctively (meaning: separate) read in isolation without the word “weaker sections” to exclude reservations for SC/ST/OBCs (which is in conflict with Art 46) who are constitutionally recognised as weaker sections,” the plea stated. It has also been stated in the review plea that the Supreme Court never examined how “forward castes” benefitting under the 103rd constitutional amendment can be called “weaker sections” merely because they are economically not sound when they have already enjoyed the government jobs and also acquired enough qualifications, generations after generations, and their families are bestowed with “cultural capital”. “The impugned judgement approves exclusion and discrimination as it permits the poor from ST, SC & OBC to be excluded from the 10% reservation when they too are economically backwards and therefore it violates equality code,” the review plea further argued. It was also stated that the state is undoing the equality brought about by Articles 15(4) & 16(4) by granting reservations to forward castes. Contending that the verdict affects the 133 crore population, the party has sought for an open court hearing.. Earlier, Congress leader Dr Jaya Thakur had also approached SC seeking a review of its verdict that upheld the 10% quota granted to EWS in jobs and admissions.