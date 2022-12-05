Nigerian, Manipur native held for posing as Tamil Nadu DGP, cheating cop of Rs 7.5 lakhs

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: District police arrested a Nigerian national and a Manipur native from Bengaluru recently in connection with the case pertaining to a cybercriminal posing as Director General of Police Sylendra Babu and cheating a policeman of Rs 7.5 lakh. In a press statement on Sunday, Tirunelveli district cybercrime police identified the suspects as Stanley (40) and Ramsonsogasar (32).



"Three months ago, posing as DGP, the suspects sent a WhatsApp message to a policeman attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion in Manimuthar, demanding Amazon gift cards. Believing that the message was from the DGP, the policeman sent gift cards worth Rs 7.5 lakh to the accused persons. Upon realizing that he was being conned, the policeman filed a complaint with the cybercrime police," sources said.



A police team comprising inspectors Raj and Chandramohan, and sub-inspector Rajarathnam subsequently arrested Murali (41) and Vinaykumar (35) from Andhra Pradesh's Chittur. Further investigation led them to a similar crime committed in Punjab. Upon perusing the case files received from the Punjab police, the Tirunelveli police got some clues, which led them to Stanley and Ramsonsogasar, the sources added.

