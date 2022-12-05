OPS supporter Kovai Selvaraj quits AIADMK

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Former MLA and OPS supporter Kovai K Selvaraj has quit the AIADMK. Sources said he took the decision as he was removed from the post of Coimbatore urban district secretary. He told the media, “Leaders like OPS and Vaithialingam are only appointing urban district secretaries who are close to them. They did not remove me. I quit because there was no communication with OPS for the last two months.”

Selvaraj said he was disappointed over the tussle between OPS and EPS, which he feared would destroy the AIADMK. “I was shocked after reading the Justice A Arumugasamy panel’s report which said former CM J Jayalalithaa might have been saved had she been taken abroad for treatment. This is a failure of the ministers, including OPS, who were in the cabinet when Amma was hospitalised. I am sad that I was working with them so far,” said Selvaraj. As for whether he would join the DMK, Selvaraj said he would reveal his plans next week.

