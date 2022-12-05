Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS supporter Kovai Selvaraj quits AIADMK

Selvaraj said he was disappointed over the tussle between OPS and EPS, which he feared would destroy the AIADMK.

Published: 05th December 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Former MLA and OPS supporter Kovai K Selvaraj has quit the AIADMK. Sources said he took the decision as he was removed from the post of Coimbatore urban district secretary. He told the media, “Leaders like OPS and Vaithialingam are only appointing urban district secretaries who are close to them. They did not remove me. I quit because there was no communication with OPS for the last two months.”

Selvaraj said he was disappointed over the tussle between OPS and EPS, which he feared would destroy the AIADMK. “I was shocked after reading the Justice A Arumugasamy panel’s report which said former CM J Jayalalithaa might have been saved had she been taken abroad for treatment. This is a failure of the ministers, including OPS, who were in the cabinet when Amma was hospitalised. I am sad that I was working with them so far,” said Selvaraj. As for whether he would join the DMK, Selvaraj said he would reveal his plans next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovai K Selvaraj AIADMK
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp