Rains raise groundwater levels in 33 Tamil Nadu districts

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanks to the monsoon, 33 districts in Tamil Nadu saw groundwater rise in November from the levels in October.“This year’s southwest and northeast monsoons brought sufficient rain. In Ramanathapuram, the groundwater level rose by 3.85 m in a month, which is the highest in the state. Other districts that saw a significant rise are Theni (2.09 m), Chengalpattu (1.44 m), Namakkal (1.32 m), Kanniyakumari (1.25 m), Cuddalore (1.21 m), Madurai (1.14 m), and Villupuram (1.14 m),” a senior official of the water resources department (WRD) said.

However, groundwater levels dropped in Vellore, Krishnagiri, and the Nilgiris, the official added, and said 386 digital water-level recorders have been installed to get accurate data on groundwater levels in TN.

Another official pointed out that artificial recharge structures and rainwater harvesting infrastructure will be set up to improve groundwater storage. “Proposals for creating artificial recharge structures have been submitted. The department is waiting for approval,” the official added.

District collectors have been directed to analyse data to identify blocks and villages that face drinking water crises. Besides, the state government has instructed WRD officials to convert defunct borewells into water-recharging ones through rainwater harvesting, he said.

“Of the 23,92,457 buildings in town panchayats, 23,14,342 have rainwater harvesting facilities. Steps have been taken to set up such facilities for the rest,” said the official. Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Association president KV Elankeeran told TNIE, “Though the state government is advocating rainwater harvesting, most government and private buildings, as well as houses, hardly adopt the system. Officials have failed to take action in this regard.”

Explaining the importance of rainwater harvesting, the farmer added that the system would reduce soil erosion and wastage of stormwater. Moreover, rainwater harvesting involves collection and storage of rainwater rather than wasting it. Hence, he requested the government to focus on the system on a long-term basis, considering future water requirements.

