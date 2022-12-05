Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains raise groundwater levels in 33 Tamil Nadu districts

In Ramanathapuram, the groundwater level rose by 3.85 m in a month, which is the highest in the state.

Published: 05th December 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Thanks to the monsoon, 33 districts in Tamil Nadu saw groundwater rise in November from the levels in October.“This year’s southwest and northeast monsoons brought sufficient rain. In Ramanathapuram, the groundwater level rose by 3.85 m in a month, which is the highest in the state. Other districts that saw a significant rise are Theni (2.09 m), Chengalpattu (1.44 m), Namakkal (1.32 m), Kanniyakumari (1.25 m), Cuddalore (1.21 m), Madurai (1.14 m), and Villupuram (1.14 m),” a senior official of the water resources department (WRD) said.

However, groundwater levels dropped in Vellore, Krishnagiri, and the Nilgiris, the official added, and said 386 digital water-level recorders have been installed to get accurate data on groundwater levels in TN.
Another official pointed out that artificial recharge structures and rainwater harvesting infrastructure will be set up to improve groundwater storage. “Proposals for creating artificial recharge structures have been submitted. The department is waiting for approval,” the official added.

District collectors have been directed to analyse data to identify blocks and villages that face drinking water crises. Besides, the state government has instructed WRD officials to convert defunct borewells into water-recharging ones through rainwater harvesting, he said.

“Of the 23,92,457 buildings in town panchayats, 23,14,342 have rainwater harvesting facilities. Steps have been taken to set up such facilities for the rest,” said the official. Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Association president KV Elankeeran told TNIE, “Though the state government is advocating rainwater harvesting, most government and private buildings, as well as houses, hardly adopt the system. Officials have failed to take action in this regard.”

Explaining the importance of rainwater harvesting, the farmer added that the system would reduce soil erosion and wastage of stormwater. Moreover, rainwater harvesting involves collection and storage of rainwater rather than wasting it. Hence, he requested the government to focus on the system on a long-term basis, considering future water requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast monsoons Groundwater
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp