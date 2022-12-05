Stalin to attend prep meet for G-20 Summit in Delhi today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will leave for New Delhi to attend the preparatory meeting for the upcoming G-20 Summit on Monday. The meeting has been scheduled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be at 5 pm.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami too will attend since presidents and heads of political parties have been invited to the briefing that will be held at the Cultural Centre in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sources from the secretariat said Stalin will leave at 10 am and return by 11.30 pm. They added that the centre will convene about 200 meetings encompassing 32 sectors at multiple locations across the country between December 1, 2022 and November 30, 2023.

The group of twenty (G-20) is a premier forum aimed at international cooperation on economic agenda to bring global economic stability and sustainable growth. It will also bring together the world’s advanced and emerging economies representing around 90% of global GDP, 80% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world population.



