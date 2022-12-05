Thattu Kadai: Lift lessons

By Express News Service

Cutting back on ‘cash’ews

Chennai Corporation Commissioner made an unusual request to his subordinates: ‘cut down on expensive snacks in meetings’. Now, officials may have to get used to hunger pangs while attending their daily meetings, without the usual munchies. The commissioner asked officials to have only tea and coffee for meetings held at 10 am– 11.30 am and 3 pm-4.30 pm. For the 11.30-1.30 pm meetings or those after 4.30 pm, he told officials to stick to “simple” snacks like salt biscuits and boiled groundnuts, and avoid cashew nuts and sweets. The written request by the commissioner has led officials to speculate on the possible heavy costs incurred by the civic body, due to their snacking habits.

Towering over Kovai

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials recently made a presentation on the Smart City Projects (SCP) being implemented in the city, in New Delhi. The civic body officials submitted a drafting file report with an image of the Coimbatore clock tower as the cover photo. This famous clock tower is a structure critical to the identity of Coimbatore. Sources tell TNIE that SCP’s top official in Delhi forced the CCMC to change the cover photo of the report to the Adiyogi statue of the Isha Foundation. The explanations that the statute was neither relevant to smart cities in TN nor located in Coimbatore Corporation jurisdiction apparently fell on deaf ears. The official refused to pay heed and forced them to swap the cover photo.

Lift lessons

During a recent visit to Stanley Hospital in Chennai, Health Minister M Subramanian and some senior officials ended up being stuck in a lift. The incident led to the suspension of few PWD engineers, who were issued notices under Section 17A of the Tamil Nadu Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. It was revealed nearly 10 people accompanied the minister in the old lift, which had a capacity of five. Apparently, the PWD had given several proposals to replace the lift installed sometime in 2003, but the government sat tight on them.

A high-risk suggestion

In a recent workshop for doctors on safe surgical practices, health minister M Subramanian blamed the media for allegedly showing government hospitals in a poor light. This event was held after the death of a 17-year-old footballer, R Priya. He mentioned that over 10,000 surgeries were successfully performed daily in government hospitals, but none receive media attention. In the same breath, he explained how surgeries carry some element of risk and added that he referred a high-risk patient, in need of a liver transplant, to a famous private hospital in Chromepet. The puzzled press was wondering why he chose to refer a patient to a private hospital when the state boasts of having the first liver transplant surgery unit at Government Stanley Medical Hospital.

Flag off

It is rare to see government officials flying the flags of their associations on official vehicles. However, Tenkasi Collector P Akash mounted the IAS association flag on his vehicle. It has justifiably raised the eyebrows of several government officials. A deputy collector of his administration told TNIE that when other officials and engineers are barred from using their association identities at the workplace, it is unacceptable. “If not, let the state permit DROs, project directors, RDOs, tahsildars, BDOs, CEOs, and PWD engineers to use their association flags on official cars,” he asserts.

(Contributed by Nirupama Viswanathan, Aravind Raj, S Guruvanmikanathan, Sinduja Jane, Thinakaran Rajamani. Compiled by Archita Raghu)

