Agri officials, farmers celebrate World Soil Day in Shengottai

The World Soil Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the need to conserve soil and hand it over to our future generations without degrading it.

06th December 2022

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: If we fail to protect the soil fertility, we will not be able to produce food for the world's total population by 2050 as one inch of soil takes 300 to 1,000 years to form, said deputy agriculture officer of Shengottai block M Sheik Mohideen pointing out UN's observations. He was addressing the farmers in an event held to mark the World Soil Day on Monday.

"All living things, including humans depend on the soil for food, clothing, shelter and water. Even though we link patriotism and valour with the soil, it is painful how we are taking care of that. The World Soil Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the need to conserve soil and hand it over to our future generations without degrading it. Soil fertility is being destroyed before our eyes through  its overuse, acidification or salinity, chemical fertilizers and dumping wastes on it," said Mohideen.

He added that similar to the earth's bio-diversity, the inside of soil also has a great diversity of protozoa, bacteria, fungi, earthworms, and tiny insects. "We are destroying them with chemical fertilisers. If awareness is not created now, we will not be able to provide the food production required," said Mohideen.

