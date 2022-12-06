Ambedkar is the Periyar of North India, says Stalin; memorial in Mumbai soon, promises Shinde

By Agencies

CHENNAI: Paying tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was the 'Periyar' of North India in fighting for secularism.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a tweet on Tuesday said, "Ambedkar is the leader who broke the shackles of slavery of the oppressed classes." He also said that Dr Ambedkar was a modern-day Buddha who had taken a vow to create a society free of oppression and dominance.

In a separate event, BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai said that Dr BR Ambedkar was a tall leader who transcended religions for the love of human beings.

He also said that Ambedkar, who framed the Indian constitution, is also a person of high intellect and leadership qualities.

The BJP state president also added that the framer of the Indian constitution was an epitome of love for the country and society.

Ambedkar, known as the Father of Indian Constitution, died on December 6, 1956.

Governor of Tamilnadu RN Ravi on Ambedkar's death anniversary on Tuesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the AAP government was following in his footsteps.

"Today I appeal to everyone to take inspiration from Ambedkar's life that was full of struggles. He fought for the rights of the poor. He focused on education and we, too, are working towards it. It will lead to equality in society," Kejriwal said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the work to set up an international standard memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar at the Indu Mill Compound in Mumbai will be completed at the earliest.

Addressing a function after paying floral tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' in Mumbai's Dadar area, Shinde also said all memories and history pertaining to the architect of the Constitution will be preserved.

Shinde said Dr Ambedkar's memorial being built on the Indu Mill land (near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar) is a magnificent divine monument which the "world will envy". Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruh' in Dadar is a "historic treasure", he said.

Prime Minister Modi pays homage to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi also says that a person like him, who is the son of a tea-seller, could become the PM only because of the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar." "I feel this is the power of the Constitution," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted: "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten."

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at B R Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6, who died on this day in 1956.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

