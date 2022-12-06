Home States Tamil Nadu

Anganwadi staff seek increase in food allowance for children

State General Secretary T Deisy urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to regularise the anganwadi workers employment which was mentioned in DMK's election manifesto.

Anganwadis

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding the Union government to increase the food allowance for children as per the current cost of essential goods, All India Anganwadi Employees Association general secretary AR Sindhu said the current allowance of 80 paise per child is not enough. "The allowance for renting anganwadi building is just Rs 750. It is difficult to arrange a good place for the children with this allocated sum. The workers are forced to spend money out of their pockets most times," added Sindhu.

She further said over 650 anganwadi workers across the nation would be taking part in the 10th All India Conference, to be held from December 6 to 9 at Raja Muthiah Mandram. State General Secretary T Deisy urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to regularise the anganwadi workers employment which was mentioned in DMK's election manifesto.

