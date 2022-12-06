Bring down caesarean deliveries: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s recent appeal to medical professionals to completely bring down the number of caesarean deliveries in the State was met with disapproval from a section of doctors, the minister again on Monday said the health department should focus on reducing the number of caesarean deliveries.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Directorate of Public Health, Subramanian said, “Some people made a huge fuss when I said that type of deliveries should be brought down. But, the health department will surely focus on this goal, no matter what the critics have to say.”

Lauding the works of field workers, including village health nurses attached to the Directorate of Public Health, the minister said though it was the government that initiated new schemes and allocated funds for it, the success of the schemes, including Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum, should be attributed to the earnest service of the field workers.

“The services of DPH staff during the pandemic, especially to vaccinate people at their doorsteps, deserve high appreciation. Today, the state has achieved 96% Covid-19 vaccine first dose coverage and 92% second dose coverage,” he added. The minister released a coffee table book on the DPH’s 100 years’ achievements, a postal stamp, and a film on the directorate’s Covid management.

Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar said the changing times have been posing many challenges to the public health department. “The DPH should carry out more research works and publish them for the benefit of future doctors and others,” he said. Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam, and Director of Medical Education Dr R Shanthi Malar also spoke on the occasion. As part of the centenary celebrations, a four-day conference will be organised at Mahabalipuram, wherein over 200 scientific papers will be presented.

CHENNAI: Though Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s recent appeal to medical professionals to completely bring down the number of caesarean deliveries in the State was met with disapproval from a section of doctors, the minister again on Monday said the health department should focus on reducing the number of caesarean deliveries. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Directorate of Public Health, Subramanian said, “Some people made a huge fuss when I said that type of deliveries should be brought down. But, the health department will surely focus on this goal, no matter what the critics have to say.” Lauding the works of field workers, including village health nurses attached to the Directorate of Public Health, the minister said though it was the government that initiated new schemes and allocated funds for it, the success of the schemes, including Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum, should be attributed to the earnest service of the field workers. “The services of DPH staff during the pandemic, especially to vaccinate people at their doorsteps, deserve high appreciation. Today, the state has achieved 96% Covid-19 vaccine first dose coverage and 92% second dose coverage,” he added. The minister released a coffee table book on the DPH’s 100 years’ achievements, a postal stamp, and a film on the directorate’s Covid management. Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar said the changing times have been posing many challenges to the public health department. “The DPH should carry out more research works and publish them for the benefit of future doctors and others,” he said. Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam, and Director of Medical Education Dr R Shanthi Malar also spoke on the occasion. As part of the centenary celebrations, a four-day conference will be organised at Mahabalipuram, wherein over 200 scientific papers will be presented.