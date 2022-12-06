Bulls gearing up for Jallikattu; all you need to know about their training

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai’s Jallikattu arenas are set to come alive with pouncing bulls and atheletic tamers in just about a month. Though the bull-taming sport is under a legal cloud, this has not diluted preparation across the district, with bull owners and tamers counting down the days to Pongal when the most popular events are held at Madurai's Alanganallur, Avaniyapuram and Palamedu.

Bulls and tamers across the district are currently on a strict regimen of diet and exercise while training for the events. Although some Jallikattu enthusiasts raised concerns over the ongoing hearings in the Supreme Court, they hope for a smooth season ahead.

“We take part in the Alanganallur Jallikattu and usually start training our bulls 60 days ahead of the event. The process includes providing the bulls a nutritious diet and feeding them medicinal foods like aloe vera to keep its body cooler,” Mudakathan Mani, a bull-owner from Madurai, told TNIE. The exercise regimen includes daily walks and swimming once every two to three days. Bulls will also be given Vaadivasal training.

Speaking about the Vada Manjuvirattu, Durai Pandi, a bull-owner from Madurai, said, "I have been rearing bulls for both Jallikattu and Vada Manjuvirattu for more than a decade. All are native breed bulls. Apart from Jallikattu bulls, we have to give additional training to the bulls for the Vada Manjuvirattu event, along with a special diet, to increase their strength and stamina. So daily walks and swimming thrice a week will be provided. We also give special training to young bulls so they can perform well during the event.” The present legal battle does worry him but he believes people will stand united and save the festival, like they did when SC banned Jallikattu in 2014.

“Being part of the tradition, Jallikattu will happen without any problems. Having that in mind we are training intensely this year," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, A Karthikeyan, a bull tamer from Madurai who won the first price in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu this year, went on a memory trip. “I tamed 24 bulls. I was able to perform well only through the proper training we had prior to the event. Ahead of the Jallikattu, senior bull tamers would train the young lot and new aspirants in a Vaadivasal-like structure about how to handle the bulls and how to approach the pouncing bull at the Vaadivasal. Those who do well during the training session will get to take part in the event," he told TNIE.

Despite the SC case, youngsters have continued training with a firm belief that the festival will happen as usual, he said.

Another bull tamer from Madurai named Satheesh said, "We participate in both Jallikattu and Vada Manjuvirattu events in Madurai and nearby districts. Apart from the common physical training, we would train for Vada Manjuvirattu by assisting local bull owners in training their bulls. Keeping our safety as the main priority, proper precautions and warm-ups will be done during the training sessions."

When contacted, Sundarrajan, Jallikattu organiser from Alanganallur in Madurai said the preparations for Alanganallur Jallikattu will only commence after the Kali Amman temple festival that begins on the full moon day of Tamil month Margazhi.

