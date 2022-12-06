Class 3 student bags first prize in national silambam competition

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A class 3 student from Thoothukudi bagged the first prize at the national silambam competition 2022 held at Kanniyakumari recently. The Kamaraj school student, six-year-old Santhosh Gurunathan, participated in the event of swinging double swords (surulval) and emerged the winner among 47 contestants in his age group. The competition was organised by the world silambam sports association at St Peter's Church ground on December 3 and 4. Over 100 students from across south India had taken part in the event. Santhosh had earlier won 27 gold medals in the traditional Silambam related competitions. District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj congratulated him and encouraged him to take part in more competitions.

