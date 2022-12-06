Farmers protest against exclusive withdrawal of water from irrigation tank

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Raising strong objections against a BJP man for attempting to take water from the 'Maruthani Kuttam tank', farmers from Sivgnanapuram of Servaikaranmadam panchayat petitioned the district collector on Monday. According to the petition, BJP president of Thoothukudi union had been laying 4 inch diameter pipes along the roadside for around three km to draw water from the tank, which is the only irrigation tank that feeds over 1,000 acres of banana plantation, turmeric, paddy and coconut farms in the village.

"It is against the resolutions passed by the Servaikaranmadam panchayat on July 14, 2020, which states that water should not be drawn from the Maruthani Kuttam to far off places exclusively. Kesavan has been using his political influence," read the petition, submitted by the panchayat vice president Jenitta.

Sivagnanapuram village head Balaiah Nadar said even though Sawyerpuram police intervened in the matter, Kesavan had dug along the sides of the road to lay down the pipes. He alleged the BJP man attempted to run over two farmers, Vetrivel and Lingathurai, who went to stop him for flouting the law.

Vettrivel, a farmer, said the water in the tank is the only source for farmers. "The tank fed by the Srivaikuntam north channel eventually depletes after January. If just one man is allowed to draw water exclusively, then there are 26 others waiting to make use of the opportunity. It will affect all the other small farmers in the region," he added.

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary P Buviraj submitted a petition on behalf of the chilly farmers in Vilathikulam, Vembar, Kulathur, Sivagnanapuram who did receive the insurance relief for the crop damages sustained in 2020-21 financial year. While farmers in Pudhur and Kadalkudi revenue villages of the same union was given the insurance relief, the major chilly cultivating villages have been ignored. The State government must float its own insurance company to address the recurring anomalies and discrepancies in the insurance schemes," said Buviraj.

