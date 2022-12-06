Home States Tamil Nadu

First woman mace-bearer at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

The Madras High Court broke this convention and recruited its first woman mace-bearer at the Principal Seat in June this year.

Published: 06th December 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 04:15 AM

D Lalitha was appointed as a mace-bearer

MADURAI: This Monday marked a new chapter for the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. It is not just the start of a new sitting, but also the day when the first woman mace-bearer for the high court bench arrived. D Lalitha was appointed as a mace-bearer (chobdar) by the high court, a post which has been traditionally held by men. The Madras High Court broke this convention and recruited its first woman mace-bearer at the Principal Seat in June this year. Now, the same change has been implemented in the Madurai Bench with the appointment of Lalitha. She has been assigned to Justice N Mala. A mace-bearer is a person who walks in front of a judge (or any other dignitaries), clearing the way for the judge so that they can navigate the corridors of the court with ease.

