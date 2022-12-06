Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal BJP unit President arrested for Cheating

A case has been registered against the six suspects, who sought anticipatory bail in the Madurai court.

Published: 06th December 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Kodaikanal BJP Unit President Sathish Kumar was recently arrested by the police for allegedly trying to sell a property belonging to Madurai Kallazhagar Temple in an attempt to cheat a woman of Rs 70 lakh in Soolakarai. Sources said Sathish Kumar's father Padmanaban approached the woman, Ranganayaki, stating that he is into real estate business and around 12 acre of land in Madurai's Vandiyur was available for sale. He added that the land, belonging to Nacharammal Trust, was transferred to him.

"However, Ranganayaki told him to come with the administrators for further action. Later, Padmanaban approached Ranaganayaki along with his son Sathish Kumar and four administrators to assure her there was no foul play. Stating that the land was worth over Rs 35 crore, the woman was asked to pay an advance of Rs 50 lakh.

A few months later, she was again asked to pay Rs 20 lakh for registering the land. When she went to know the status of the registration, she came to know the land belonged to Kallazhagar Temple and asked the suspects to return the money she paid. Despite assurance that she would get back the amount in 10 days, the accused threatened her," said sources. A case has been registered against the six suspects, who sought anticipatory bail in the Madurai court. However, the bail plea was dismissed. Later, the police arrested the BJP functionary from Madurai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp