Kodaikanal BJP unit President arrested for Cheating

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Kodaikanal BJP Unit President Sathish Kumar was recently arrested by the police for allegedly trying to sell a property belonging to Madurai Kallazhagar Temple in an attempt to cheat a woman of Rs 70 lakh in Soolakarai. Sources said Sathish Kumar's father Padmanaban approached the woman, Ranganayaki, stating that he is into real estate business and around 12 acre of land in Madurai's Vandiyur was available for sale. He added that the land, belonging to Nacharammal Trust, was transferred to him.

"However, Ranganayaki told him to come with the administrators for further action. Later, Padmanaban approached Ranaganayaki along with his son Sathish Kumar and four administrators to assure her there was no foul play. Stating that the land was worth over Rs 35 crore, the woman was asked to pay an advance of Rs 50 lakh.

A few months later, she was again asked to pay Rs 20 lakh for registering the land. When she went to know the status of the registration, she came to know the land belonged to Kallazhagar Temple and asked the suspects to return the money she paid. Despite assurance that she would get back the amount in 10 days, the accused threatened her," said sources. A case has been registered against the six suspects, who sought anticipatory bail in the Madurai court. However, the bail plea was dismissed. Later, the police arrested the BJP functionary from Madurai.

